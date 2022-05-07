Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 364,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CFMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Conformis by 259.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Conformis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Conformis by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Conformis by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

