CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNMD opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in CONMED by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

