Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 183,150 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,150 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of West Fraser Timber worth $108,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. 283,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

