Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 227,199 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,247 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $51,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

NASDAQ EA traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

