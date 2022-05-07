Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,710 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $154,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 288,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,090. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

