Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,314.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,606.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,750.83.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

