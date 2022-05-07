Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $247.03 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,319,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,189,850 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Enbridge worth $247,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 671,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. 5,652,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,394. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

