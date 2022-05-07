Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $314.77 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,800 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $314,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after acquiring an additional 906,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,226,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 2,421,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,452. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,841,660 shares of company stock worth $77,620,655.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

