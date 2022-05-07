Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,199 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $277,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,417,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

