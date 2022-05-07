Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 160,166 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,166 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $66,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.47. 9,364,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.52 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

