Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,230 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.44% of CGI worth $95,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

GIB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 209,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CGI Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.