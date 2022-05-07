Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 895,100 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.57% of Fortis worth $130,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fortis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 718,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,747. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

