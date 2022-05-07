Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 73,317 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73,317 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $75,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $13.96 on Friday, hitting $503.36. 3,560,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,156. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

