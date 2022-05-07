CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

CEIX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

