Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Shares of CNSL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 455,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $689.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,053 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.