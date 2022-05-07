Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

ED traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,426. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

