Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.78.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

STZ traded down $4.44 on Monday, reaching $247.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,899. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,374.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day moving average of $233.81.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

