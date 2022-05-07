Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.81. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.