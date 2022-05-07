Cooke & Bieler LP Has $40.44 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $40,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of SIGI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 399,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

