Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 294,272 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 294,272 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.92. 2,826,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.22 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $206.57.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

