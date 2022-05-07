Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $5.48. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 660,778 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPS. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

