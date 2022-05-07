Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $5.48. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 660,778 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPS shares. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

