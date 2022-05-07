CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCard had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

CCRD stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 47,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,484. CoreCard has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCRD shares. TheStreet lowered CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

