CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCard had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Shares of CCRD stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. 47,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CCRD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.