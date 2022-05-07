Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.14

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.14 and traded as high as $31.20. Cornerstone Community Bancorp shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 200 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.
About Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Community Bancorp (CRSB)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.