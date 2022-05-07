Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.14

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.14 and traded as high as $31.20. Cornerstone Community Bancorp shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB)

Cornerstone Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cornerstone Community Bank that provides commercial, industrial, agricultural and personal credit, and other banking services in Tehama, Shasta, Butte, and Glenn counties and the surrounding areas in California. The company offers personal banking products comprise personal checking and savings accounts that include standard and gold savings, money market, health savings, individual retirement accounts, and certificate of deposit; debit and personal credit cards; and personal loans, such as personal secured and unsecured term loans, savings and CD secured loans, personal lines of credit, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential construction loans.

