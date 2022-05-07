Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Corteva worth $273,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

NYSE CTVA traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $55.74. 5,236,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

