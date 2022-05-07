Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446 over the last 90 days. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 429,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 406,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 295,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

