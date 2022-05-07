Cosan S.A. (CSAN) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.33 on May 27th

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.334 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CSAN opened at $14.59 on Friday. Cosan has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cosan will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cosan by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Raízen Energia, Raízen Combustíveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

