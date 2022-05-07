Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Costamare stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 719,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Costamare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Costamare by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 160,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 125,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Costamare by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

