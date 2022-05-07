Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will post $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $3.49. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $13.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.72 to $13.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.77 to $15.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $503.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $371.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

