COTI (COTI) Hits Market Cap of $184.32 Million

COTI (COTI) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, COTI has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $184.32 million and $24.97 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00187169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038842 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,580.59 or 2.01961484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

