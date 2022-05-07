Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Announces Earnings Results

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CVET traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.45. 1,591,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,231,000 after buying an additional 591,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,793,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after buying an additional 243,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

