Cowen Lowers DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target to $20.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Get DermTech alerts:

DMTK opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. DermTech has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $48.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.