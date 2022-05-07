Cowen Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $180.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $343,246,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lear by 27,995.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Lear by 2,314.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

