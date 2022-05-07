Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 284,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.62% of Credit Acceptance worth $258,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.80.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $599.58. 91,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.85. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $381.93 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

