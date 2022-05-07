CREDIT (CREDIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. CREDIT has a market cap of $146,310.06 and $26.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.