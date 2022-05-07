Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €86.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($129.47) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.09 ($113.78).

ETR PUM opened at €66.34 ($69.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($65.66) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($121.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €74.09 and a 200-day moving average of €91.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

