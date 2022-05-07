Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.61.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$789.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.65.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,643,470.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

