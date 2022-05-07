Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRTO. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of CRTO opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. Criteo has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

