Critical Analysis: OriginClear (OCLN) vs. Its Peers

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OriginClear to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OriginClear and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear Competitors 278 1022 1304 41 2.42

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 23.26%. Given OriginClear’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OriginClear has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear’s peers have a beta of -119.22, meaning that their average share price is 12,022% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.14 million -$2.12 million -0.11 OriginClear Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million 6.85

OriginClear’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -51.13% N/A -80.26% OriginClear Competitors -435.67% 620.00% 0.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OriginClear peers beat OriginClear on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

