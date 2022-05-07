Critical Analysis: VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) versus Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ)

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VirTra and Global Consumer Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

VirTra presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.01%. Given VirTra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VirTra is more favorable than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VirTra and Global Consumer Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $19.09 million 2.91 $1.48 million $0.46 11.20 Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

VirTra has higher revenue and earnings than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and Global Consumer Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra 18.47% 19.48% 11.41% Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of VirTra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of VirTra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VirTra beats Global Consumer Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirTra (Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, the company offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Global Consumer Acquisition (Get Rating)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

