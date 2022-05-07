Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $18,129,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $4,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. 3,164,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,957. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

