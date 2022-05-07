Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.05-10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.10.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $113.76. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.