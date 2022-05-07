Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.76. Crocs has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Crocs by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.