Crown (CRW) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $553,482.86 and approximately $406.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,932.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.29 or 0.00766118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00200556 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018557 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,621,813 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.