Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CYRX. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.

CYRX opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 111,418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161,918 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

