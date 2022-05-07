CryptoTycoon (CTT) Market Cap Reaches $542,577.08

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $542,577.08 and approximately $119,333.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00010380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,983.37 or 1.00003499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00029826 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 894,760 coins and its circulating supply is 145,276 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

