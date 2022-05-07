CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of CSG Systems International worth $63,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.54. 197,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,804. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

