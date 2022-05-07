Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stake Lessened by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cue Biopharma makes up 1.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.38% of Cue Biopharma worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 336,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,536. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. Research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

