CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVAC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CureVac from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CureVac by 260.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CureVac by 82.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

CureVac Company Profile (Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

